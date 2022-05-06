The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

CCP comes first as China struggles with COVID

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
May 6 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cities in China continue to be locked down due to the spread of the virus. Picture: Shutterstock

Politics came first in December 2019, as officials in Wuhan suppressed reports of a new coronavirus in the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.