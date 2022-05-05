GWS will enter an AFL game unchanged for the first time in four years as the Giants look for back-to-back wins to spark a revival.
The Giants are desperate to back up a 59-point win over Adelaide when they return to Canberra to host Geelong at Manuka Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
Consecutive wins would go some way towards easing pressure on coach Leon Cameron, whose future has been at the centre of debate amid a rocky start to the year.
"It's nice to be able to go in unchanged," Cameron said.
"We have plenty of selection pressure with our VFL team in some really good form but it was a great performance against the Crows last week so we'll back in the same 22 to get the job done against Geelong.
MORE SPORT
"There were some great positives last week but we know we need to back up that performance with the same effort and energy again.
"The Cats are a really tough test, we know they're in some great form and always a really formidable opponent so it's a challenge we're really looking forward to.
"We're back in Canberra and it sounds like it's going to be another great crowd. We played ok for three quarters there against the Saints a fortnight ago but we're looking forward to being back at our home ground and playing well in front of our members and fans."
Geelong are poised to welcome back Patrick Dangerfield after he sat out two games with bleeding in his calf, coach Chris Scott says.
The veteran midfielder missed matches against North Melbourne and Fremantle when he was unable to complete the required amount of training.
GWS return to Canberra for the second time in three weeks having gone down to St Kilda in the capital during Toby Greene's comeback game in round six.
The club will round out four premiership matches in Canberra this year with games against Brisbane and Fremantle as officials eye a new 10-year deal with the ACT government. GWS chief executive Dave Matthews says the Giants have become "the AFL team for the people of Canberra".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.