The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL
Subscriber

GWS Giants name unchanged team to take on Geelong Cats in Canberra AFL clash

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 5 2022 - 9:17am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Greene will play a big role. Picture: Keegan Carroll

GWS will enter an AFL game unchanged for the first time in four years as the Giants look for back-to-back wins to spark a revival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.