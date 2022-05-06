The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Ange Postecoglou's impending Celtic title is unrivalled by any other Australian coach

DB
By Daniel Briggs
May 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ange Postecoglou is on the cusp of an incredible debut season league title with Scottish giants Celtic. Picture: Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou has always marched to the beat of his own drum.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

Daniel Briggs

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.