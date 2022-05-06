A small coastal Spanish town will provide the backdrop for a historic tournament next week: the first ever IFCPF Women's World Cup.
And three Canberrans will be there to experience it with the ParaMatildas.
Advertisement
Matilda Mason will realise her dream of donning a green and gold jersey for Australia.
Kelly Stirton will be on deck choosing starting line-ups and coaching them against their first international opponents, the Netherlands.
And Sarah Kelly will be making sure every player remains fit during the first cup for female players with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury or symptoms acquired from a stroke.
All three have a vital role to play over the six-day tournament in Salou, as the Australian side looks to make its mark on the international stage against the United States, Japan and hosts Spain.
The ParaMatildas announced their squad on Friday, with Canberra United All Abilities player Mason one of the 10 chosen by Stirton.
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Kelly - an ACT physiotherapist - on the other hand did not have her name down to help look after the national team's fitness until seven days out, when COVID-19 forced a change to Australia's coaching set up.
Despite the short notice, she jumped at the opportunity to be a part of history.
"I really enjoy working in para-sports, it's really rewarding. So I was really excited to come over with these guys," Kelly said.
"As human beings they're just amazing, what most of them have been through, and then what they're able to do. And a lot of the time they don't get much support.
"So to be able to help them and try and give them the support, like the same as the Matildas or any other team, and they're always really grateful, really humble and appreciative of everything."
The ParaMatildas were the latest national team to join the Football Australia banner in March, adding to the options for para-athletes in the code.
Another variation of the world game taking hold is Powerchair, with five A-Leagues clubs including United sending teams to the national championships last weekend.
Kelly, who has also been involved as a physiotherapist with Canberra United's ALW side for a number of seasons, acknowledged there was a gap in the market for learning about treating para-athletes in a sports environment.
And with the growth in elite para-sport, and participation, it was needed.
Advertisement
"You do a bit at uni, but not really like the combination of disability in sport. You do more just disability stuff, and then just sports stuff," she said.
"So it is really more learning on the job, doing a bit of your own research as well and then just learning from people around you and getting immersed in it really.
"The biggest thing is fatigue, they do fatigue a lot quicker so it's just managing that ... but when you're in a tournament environment it's the same. Just patching, recovery and trying to get them back on the field as soon as you can."
Stirton wants her side to be Australia's most successful national team, and there first test on the international stage starts on May 11.
ParaMatildas IFCPF World Cup 2022 fixtures:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.