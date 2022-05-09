And then there's the experimental, in this case, a liquid-nitrogen beef dish inspired by Noma. A beef khao soi is a twist on a Thai curry; a vibrant khao soi topped with a pink powdered beef, makrut lime, peanuts and a spicy sambal aioli. It's quite bizarre - my eyes don't see beef, but my palate tastes a carpaccio-like flavour, all the while, my mind is trying to reconcile it. I'm not sure I like it, but I like the concept and the way it forces me to consider the components of a Thai curry, and the role each ingredient plays. In a sea of 12 courses, it's nice to have a playful one every now and then.