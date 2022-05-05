The Canberra Times

Scott Morrison promises to be 'calm and composed' as Solomons leader Manasseh Sogavare hits out over China deal

By Finn McHugh, Sarah Basford Canales, Doug Dingwall
May 5 2022 - 7:19am
Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP

Scott Morrison insists Australia remains Solomon Islands' chief defence partner, despite admitting he has not spoken to counterpart Manasseh Sogavare since he struck a controversial deal with Beijing.

