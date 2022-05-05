The Canberra Times
Opinion

Lessons and legacies of the 2019 'miracle' election result

By John Warhurst
Updated May 5 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The "miracle result" of the 2019 federal election hangs like a shadow over this campaign. There are many legacies of Scott Morrison's victory. They affect both the main combatants, the Coalition and Labor, and also many analysts and observers. The interaction between the influence of 2019 on insiders and observers has a chicken and egg quality, with one reinforcing the other.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.