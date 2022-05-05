The scepticism shows in a failure to trust what the polls seem to be saying: that Labor will win. There is disbelief in the air caused not only by the 2019 result, but also by the earlier Trump and Brexit victories, which the polls failed to predict. Professional caution is rightly exhibited by constant references to the 3 per cent margin of error and other fallibilities of all polling. "Margin of error" has been the constant refrain which is used to warn listeners and readers of taking margins like 53:47 and 54:46 too seriously. But if polls are not taken seriously as a useful guide to the election result, then the whole expensive polling business model is in doubt.

