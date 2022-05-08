Client relationships are very important Advertising Feature

Harrington Hall focus on offering their clients straightforward legal advice that's easy to understand. Photo: Supplied

Partners Duncan Harrington and James Hall describe their firm as professional and focussed, but also easy-going and approachable.

Looking after all areas of property, business and commercial law, they advise clients on anything from conveyancing and property transactions through to helping regular families who have a dispute with a builder.

In their own words, "our clients are a broad mix of families, startups, small business owners, tradespeople, builders, developers and entrepreneurs," they said.

"Our team helps you with everything from getting your business up and running, to offering ongoing legal support across every aspect of your operation. We also assist many of our clients with personal matters, like conveyancing, family trusts and estate planning."



The people

Duncan Harrington is the managing partner, and he has been with the firm since 2014 when it operated under a different name.

A Canberra local, Duncan says that he kind of fell into law, having gone into IT after leaving school. A career change saw him working in the ACT Law Courts and deciding to study to become a legal practitioner himself.

James Hall has been with the firm since 2018, and a partner since 2020 when the firm was also rebranded as Harrington Hall. James attained a business degree and worked in that field for a while before transitioning into law, initially as a paralegal and then as a lawyer.

Duncan and James also like their sports, being part of the Territorians supporter's group for the GWS Giants.

The pair also say they really like working together, and that they have also built a great team around them.

"Our lawyers are all professionals in their respective areas of practice, but also creative problem solvers."

Faraz Jafri, associate and Zahrrah Zekrya, lawyer, assist James with the litigation practice including with debt recovery, commercial litigation and building disputes. Nick Chan, senior associate, who has an extensive background in property law, assists Duncan with the firm's property and conveyancing practice.

Nick is supported by Chloe Hooper and Erin Abraham, who are the firm's conveyancing assistants. Patrick Dawson (Paddy) is their law clerk, working across multiple practice areas, and Tyler Neiberding is their office assistant, who is the first point of contact at the firm.

The approach

Duncan and James say that developing and maintaining a good relationship with their clients is very important to them. They also very much value their reputation for doing good work.

"We make a point of building strong relationships with our clients and taking the stress out of dealing with lawyers, whether you're buying a home or starting a new business."

They also describe their firm as nimble and agile, which means they are able to respond quickly to the needs of their clients.