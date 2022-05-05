Campaigning is about to hit the final two-week stretch before polling day. Voters are getting a clearer picture of the candidates, as the time to decide approaches.
Today reports of former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's speech on the rise of the independents is throwing a new light on the influence of so-called "teal" candidates running for seats. While it's been interpreted as support for the independents, Mr Turnbull in Washington has denied this.
Advertisement
Labor leader Anthony Albanese is also defending himself from charges he made another campaign gaffe in failing to know the six points of the party's NDIS plan, and on Q&A last night rejected claims he had made a mistake.
We'll deliver breaking news to keep you up-to-date on the latest campaign twists and turns, live as they happen. Stay tuned in here for all the developments as Australians turn out to decide who will lead the Parliament and the nation for the next three years.
READ MORE:
The live blog appears below this line and above the image, but sometimes takes a moment to appear.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.