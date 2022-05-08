The Canberra Times
Chaika Theatre is presenting Edward Albee's Three Tall Women at ACT HUB

Ron Cerabona
May 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Natasha Vickery, left, Lainie Hart and Karen Vickery in Three Tall Women. Picture: Jane Duong

A new theatre company in a new venue is making its debut with a production of a Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

