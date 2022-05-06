The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese must do more than just not be Scott Morrison in this election battle

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated May 6 2022 - 11:59am, first published 2:00am
Two weeks before polling day, and Scott Morrison, pretty much by himself seems to have satisfied more than half of the electorate that he, and the government, do not deserve to be re-elected. That is in part because they have not persuaded the electorate that they have an economic or social plan for the years ahead. Nor that they are, by definition, better economic managers than the alternative government. It is also because of Morrison's record in government, his leadership style, his approach to probity and process, and his uncertain regard for the truth.

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

