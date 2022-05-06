Timber and neon: the new perfect match | Trending

Pair an eternal favourite alongside a modern classic for a light, bright alternative.
Calypso stools by Beeline Design, from $240 each. Each stool is handmade to order (allow six to eight weeks for delivery) and available on this website that showcases Australian independent furniture makers and artisans. handkrafted.com
Violet55 suede court shoes, $159.95. Combines a timeless silhouette with a contemporary heel shape. clarks.com.au
Zoe jewellery box, $249. Pops of neon (perhaps courtesy of your favourite earrings) would bring this clever design to life. countryroad.com.au
Weekender longline sleeveless puffer, $189. The perfect layering piece as these autumnal days grow colder. bandestudio.com
Palmvale bedhead, $499.99. Blonder timbers such as this look particularly hot when accompanied by vivid manchester. linenhouse.com
Kassel mini bag, $129. Love the choice of navy for this versatile bag's strap. au.elkthelabel.com
Marius timber wall clock, $39. Introduce gold as an accent to your timber and neon combinations. target.com.au
Columbia long sleeve knit, $249. Loud and proud statement dressing starts with bright basics. stcloudlabel.com
Bligh citronelle cushion, $199.99. Bring a ray of sunshine into your home furnishings. sheridan.com.au
Pelago lounge chair, $2120. The aforementioned cushion is the ideal accompaniment for this classic piece of furniture. oskiandlottie.com.au
DEL neon yellow sunglasses, $95. Find the shade of neon that works best with your skin tone and stick to it. localsupply.com
