The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

Wages growth boost would boost government's election hopes

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
May 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Most Australian households should be able to comfortably handle an interest rate rise of 25 basis points. Picture: Shutterstock

This week, the Reserve Bank increased interest rates by 0.25 per cent. This comes in response to last week's ABS figures that showed first quarter inflation was above 5 per cent annualised, while underlying inflation was 3.7 per cent - well above the RBA's target band of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.