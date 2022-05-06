High school students will be able to take off their masks when new COVID safety guidelines take effect next week, but it is unclear whether unvaccinated staff will be returning to their usual roles.
From Monday, families will be allowed back on campus for drop-off and pick-up time and for community events such as fundraisers and after-hours performances.
Asymptomatic household contacts of COVID-19 cases will be allowed to attend school if they follow the ACT Health requirements.
This means getting a negative rapid test result 24 hours before attending school and every 48 hours after that.
Checking in will no longer be required for visitors and staff, and students will no longer be kept in separate cohorts.
School staff will still wear masks but will be able to take them off when physical distancing can be maintained.
From May 13, COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be mandatory for any staff working in ACT schools.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry said the Education Directorate would be working directly with individuals affected by the vaccine mandate on where they will be working.
Ms Berry refused to say if Rob Lans would be returning to his role as principal of Charnwood-Dunlop School after he expressed anti-vaccination sentiments in a video with Senator Malcolm Roberts.
"I'm not commenting on the Education Directorate's internal administration systems in place to be able to manage those situations. I'll leave that with them," she said.
She said there could be an increase in cases as a result of the eased restrictions.
ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations president Alison Elliott said parents were pleased to be able to return to school sites and resume community events and fundraising activities.
"There's a real yearning and need to do that," Ms Elliott said.
"Parents have really missed the contact with school communities and teachers and ability to drop in and say, 'Hi'."
The council surveyed parents and found two-thirds were comfortable with restrictions easing and one-third were still concerned.
Parents of four-year-old preschool children had raised concerns over the vaccine mandate lifting since this cohort were too young to be vaccinated.
Independent and Catholic schools have already made adjustments to their COVID safety plans after the chief health officer changed her guidelines for schools.
Catholic systemic schools will be scheduling two extra staff development days in term 2 to give teachers time to catch up on planning time under their employment agreement.
Association of Parents and Friends of ACT School executive officer Jenni Rickard said families in non-government schools had adapted to the changes.
"People are grateful things are getting back to normal for their kids," she said.
Ms Rickard said parents were conscious about not sending children to school when they were sick.
Public schools will update their indoor air quality plans for winter.
Some restrictions could be reintroduced if cases spike in the winter months.
Rapid antigen tests will be provided at schools on an as-needed basis or in response to increased cases at a school.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
