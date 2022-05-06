The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 7, 1993

By Isabella Gillespie
May 6 2022 - 2:00pm
An "economic dynamo" was the term used by The Canberra Times to describe the ACT on this day in 1993, after revealing the state's economy had out-performed the others across Australia.

