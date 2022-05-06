Times Past: May 7, 1993

An "economic dynamo" was the term used by The Canberra Times to describe the ACT on this day in 1993, after revealing the state's economy had out-performed the others across Australia.
The Chief Minister, Rosemary Follett, said she warmly welcomed the figures.
Advertisement
She attributed them to a robust increase in population and a relatively high employment rate, which ensured the economy continued to progress at a rate in excess of the rest of the country.
She said the ACT economy was one of the healthiest in the country, with the ACT having the highest household incomes and highest increase in gross operating surplus, which indicated the profitability of public and private enterprises.
Despite the good news, she said care must be taken with the ABS figures as they were not yet adjusted for price changes and seasonal factors which might affect the economy, such as annual grain harvests and exchange-rate movements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.