When in danger, seek refuge in safe surrounds.
For Anthony Albanese, it doesn't get much safer than the Addison Road Community Centre in his home electorate of Grayndler in Sydney's inner-western suburbs.
He regularly volunteered here during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to pack hampers as demand for food relief soared. There were no cameras on those occasions; no pressure, no consequences.
There was on Friday, as he returned amid more negative news about his allegedly fragile grasp of the policies he's taking to the federal election.
This time it was on the NDIS and a failure to recite the six pillars of Labor's plan to reform the scheme.
He eventually did, but only after one of minders handed him a folder containing details of the plan.
Albanese came prepared on Friday, grasping a folder and a bottle of water as he emerged from the community hall to front the press pack just before 10am.
The Labor leader had denied the stumble was a stumble at all when asked about it on Q&A on Thursday night, instead pointing the finger at journalists and their "gotcha" questions.
When the question inevitably arrived on Friday, he went on the offensive.
"Let me tell you what the NDIS is about ... it's not about "gotcha" questions," he fired back at the same journalist who had pressed him the day before.
Albanese's response prompted a "yahoo" from a supporter who had planted herself in the media scrum. The same supporter had interjected "are you kidding, what kind of question is that?" when the Labor leader was first confronted.
Albanese again pointed the finger at the media when asked if he could guarantee Labor wouldn't make cuts to health, education and the NDIS.
He replied Labor would always be better than the Coalition. An answer, yes. But not the iron-clad guarantee the journalist was seeking. So she pressed again, sparking an angry rebuke from Albanese.
"This is an example of what puts people off politics," Albanese said as he accused the journalist of playing "word games".
His resistance was warmly received by supporters.
These are the benefits of campaigning in safe surrounds, the kind of places one retreats to when under pressure.
But Albanese can't remain on safe ground for long.
The election won't be won in Grayndler.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
