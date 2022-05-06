The Canberra Times
Man admits in ACT Supreme Court to setting O'Connor apartment block on fire in August 2021

By Toby Vue
May 6 2022 - 7:30pm
A townhouse complex in O'Connor was damaged in the 2021 fire. Picture: John-Paul Moloney

A man has admitted setting fire to his then partner's O'Connor unit after someone called triple-0 to report "a lot of yelling and screaming" just after midnight on August 14 last year.

