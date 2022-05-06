Declan Meredith can feel the difference.
The Wests Lions fullback can break down a game better than before. His skills have gone to another level. It's a by-product of a Super Rugby pre-season at Brumbies headquarters.
Advertisement
Meredith's year started in Brumbies colours on the wing for a trial against the NSW Waratahs, and lifting a trophy in sky blue and maroon would be the "cherry on top" to end it.
But he knows there's a long way to go yet, so his focus shifts to Jamison Oval on Saturday, for a date with former coach Adam Butt and his resurgent Canberra Royals outfit which leads the John I Dent Cup at Jamison Oval on Saturday.
Meredith looms as a danger man after a Super Rugby pre-season that saw him make "heaps of improvement".
MORE RUGBY UNION
"I can't really pick out one thing. Definitely a lot of knowledge, my skills have definitely improved and picked up. It's been a really good experience for me," Meredith said.
"Feeding off the boys' energy here [at Brumbies training] is always good and taking it back to clubland. The main goal for me is hopefully a premiership with the Westies boys at the end of the year, which would be a nice cherry on top for me for a good year so far.
"It's good to have club footy back, especially after doing all the pre-season with the boys here. It's been a great experience and now I finally can play some games consistently week in, week out. It's good to be back to clubland."
Wests will mark their 60th anniversary with the club's annual old boys day at Jamison Oval, giving Meredith and his teammates something to play for beyond competition points and ladder positions.
A history lesson from Craig Robberds upon Meredith's arrival from Cairns four years ago means the significance of this weekend certainly won't be lost on him.
"Robbo gave me a history rundown when I first came down, so I'm well behind it now. Some of the boys are just learning now but they still get up for it and they're ready to go for this weekend," Meredith said.
"From what I've heard there's a lot of old boys coming down. It's always good to have old boys day at Westies. It's a big turnout usually, so we're pretty pumped for this weekend.
"It just brings back all the history and the greatness of the club. You realise what you're playing for out there. To see all those old boys coming down to support us, it gives you a kick before the game. It's really good for us."
JOHN I DENT CUP ROUND THREE
Saturday: Uni-Norths Owls v Penrith Emus at ANU North Oval, 3.05pm; Queanbeyan Whites v Gungahlin Eagles at Campese Field, 3.05pm; Wests Lions v Canberra Royals at Jamison Oval, 3.15pm. Tuggeranong Vikings have the bye.
PREMIER XVs ROUND THREE
Advertisement
Saturday: Uni-Norths Owls v Penrith Emus at ANU North Oval, 1.40pm; Queanbeyan Whites v Gungahlin Eagles at Campese Field, 4.45pm; Wests Lionesses v Canberra Royals at Jamison Oval, 2pm. Tuggeranong Viqueens have the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.