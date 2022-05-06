A NSW man has appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Friday after being charged with assaulting a 67-year-old woman at EPIC.
Cameron Mckay was charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm, as well as trespassing onto EPIC, specifically at Harness Racing ACT.
Mckay was granted bail and is expected to appear in court on June 2 either in-person, via telephone or represented by a lawyer in court.
Chief Magistrate Walker told Mckay to seek legal representation and not to delay the matter as "these are serious charges that may lead to imprisonment".
The maximum term of imprisonment for the assault charge is 13 years, if convicted.
The 67-year-old woman needed surgery after being allegedly assaulted by Mckay earlier this year during protest activities, ACT Policing has said.
In a Friday statement, police said they received a report in February that the man, from NSW, allegedly "assaulted her while causing a disturbance".
With the help of NSW Police, a search warrant was executed on May 3 at an address in Kings Langley in NSW where a 34-year-old man was arrested.
Police will allege in court the man was in Canberra at the time of the incident as part of ongoing protest activity.
Following his arrest, the man appeared at the Blacktown Local Court where he was granted bail to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
"He will be charged with trespassing and recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm," ACT Policing said.
Detective acting Inspector Leesa Alexander said Canberra had seen some of the ongoing protest activity having "little regard for the safety and security of our community".
"While the person who allegedly committed this crime does not live in the ACT, we have close working relationships with state police and they assisted in his identification, location and arrest," she said.
"This should serve as a warning to anyone protesting in the ACT.
"Peaceful protest activity is a person's right. However, if someone breaks the law they will be identified, arrested and placed before the court."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
