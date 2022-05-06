The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

NSW man to face ACT court for alleged assault at EPIC during protest activity

ST
TV
By Soofia Tariq, and Toby Vue
Updated May 6 2022 - 3:43am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NSW man has appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Friday after being charged with assaulting a 67-year-old woman at EPIC.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ST

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.