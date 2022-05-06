The Canberra Times
Federal election 2022: David Pocock outlines political donations, backs reform

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
May 6 2022 - 7:40pm
Farmer Rick Laird with independent ACT Senate candidate David Pocock. Picture: James Croucher and inset, Twitter

Independent Senate candidate David Pocock has revealed he has knocked back corporate donations and put his own money into his campaign, as his fellow environmental "lock-on" protester of eight years ago, farmer Rick Laird, arrived in Canberra to insist the action was not "extreme".

