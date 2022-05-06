One of the other donors is, as expected, the Simon Holmes a Court-founded Climate 200 fundraising vehicle. Mr Pocock would only say it was "less than half of the total" of his current campaign. The Canberra Times understands Climate 200 is supporting 22 candidates with up to $500,000 each, but the amount varies. It is also supporting the campaign of ACT independent candidate Kim Rubenstein in this election.

