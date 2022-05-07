The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 8, 1967

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 7 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1967.

Hundreds of Canberrans were resting their sore feet on this day in 1967, after taking part in a 20-mile walk around Lake Burley Griffin for the first Marymead marathon to raise funds for the Marymead Children's Centre at Narrabundah.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.