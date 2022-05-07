Times Past: May 8, 1967

Hundreds of Canberrans were resting their sore feet on this day in 1967, after taking part in a 20-mile walk around Lake Burley Griffin for the first Marymead marathon to raise funds for the Marymead Children's Centre at Narrabundah.
But not all participants were actually aware they were taking part in a marathon walk. A 16-year-old girl had arrived with her friends, happily chatting away for two miles before finding out about the object of the marathon, and continuing on to complete the 20 miles anyway.
All sponsorships were valued, even the smallest, which was that of an 11-year-old boy who was promised 6 cents per mile. He completed the entire course.
One participant of the Marymead marathon walk was a 13-year-old girl named Mary, who had a very fitting surname - Mead. Mary Mead went on to complete the full walk, along with a girl named Lyn Lennox, who had been warned prior to the walk that the marathon would not be good for her shoes. So she took them off and completed the walk barefoot.
George Galdwell of Ainslie entered the marathon with his six children, who did not manage to complete the entire course. That was no obstacle for their father though, and he went on to finish the full walk.
All entrants joined in on a barbecue at the end of the walk, and those who were not too tired for some extra exercise joined in dancing to a band afterwards.
