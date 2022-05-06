New Canberra Nationals captain Kris Langhorn knows firsthand about breast cancer, so NBL1 pink round has a bigger meaning to her than most weeks of the season.
It also means she's showing her leadership both on and off the court ahead of their game against the Hills Hornets at Belconnen on Saturday.
Advertisement
For Langhorn, who had her own scare a decade ago, it isn't just about raising awareness for those who have breast cancer, but to raise awareness for everyone to look out for themselves and get checked out as often as possible.
"I think it's really important to raise awareness because breast cancer has an impact in people's lives, but it should also raise awareness for those young girls, men and women to get themselves checked regularly and listen to their GP," she told The Canberra Times.
"[That's why] for us as a team this week is more than just basketball.
"The basketball is important, but I think looking after your family, your friends, yourself and your own health is just as important as the game."
The Nationals will have an array of activities to raise awareness, with all the money going to the Breast Cancer Network Association.
"We're having GG's Flowers come down to the stadium, we're wearing pink t-shirts, pink socks and anything pink to raise awareness for breast cancer," Langhorn said.
"We're also raising money for the Breast Cancer Network Association."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.