Following Tso's bodily progression, two haunting yet painterly masses of skin-like substance converse in reflection. Made up of cleaning detergent, glue, salt and acrylic paint, one hangs loosely, suspended from the ceiling, while the other clings to the floor. These works are reminiscent of Tso's recent works in her Peeling series - the artist calls this material 'skin', for its uncanny yet intimate resemblance to human skin. This work, titled Yellowing, explores Tso's personal experience with assimilation - 'I feel myself splitting into two entities, the migrant self and the assimilated self'. The two 'skins' stare at one another, neither fully recognising nor completely foreign to the other, both embodying a sense of powerlessness in their delicacy and display. They are dyed yellow, yet in this work a stark and uneven whiteness pervades and saturates the pigment. 'I moved to Australia from Hong Kong when I was fourteen,' Tso remembers, 'and I faced racism, but at that time I wasn't aware enough to term it that - I couldn't understand why people were being mean to me.' Yellowing stands as a dialogue of two selves, caught between the deeply felt need to assimilate and the cultural identity of the individual. There is a sort of shame felt between the two works, as they struggle to find peace and co-exist in the space, painfully aware of each other's presence.