Free comic book day on Saturday

The first Saturday in May is traditionally Free Comic Book Day and it's back on this Saturday after being cancelled by many outlets last year due to COVID.
Impact Comics in Garema Place and Dee's Book and Comic Shop in Cohen Street in Belconnen are both participating, giving away thousands of comics in a day.
Impact Comics is opening an hour earlier than usual - at 9am Saturday - for the special event, staying open until 5pm.
Dee's is open 10am to 4pm Saturday.
