Canberra shows the love for Mother's Day Classic

Hundreds of mums will forgo breakfast in bed to take part in the Mother's Day Classic run or walk around Lake Burley Griffin on Sunday morning.
The event is much-loved by mums and families as it raises money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation to fund life changing research.
Advertisement
Local organiser Bina Brown said it was the 25th anniversary of the national event, which started in Melbourne, and the 15th anniversary for the Canberra event, with more than 2000 people registered.
Survivors of breast cancer are among those who participate, as well as those people running in memory of a loved one.
As much as raising money and awareness, the Mother's Day Classic also fostered a sense of true solidarity among anyone touched by breast cancer.
"I think what happened during COVID is that people realised how much they loved to come together as a community to support each other and have a shared experience," Ms Brown said.
Canberra continues to punch above its weight in the fundraising stakes.
Local mum Lauren Couter is again leading the nation in the individual fundraising.
The project director at Construction Control has raised more than $19,000 and counting.
Lauren will be competing in her 14th Mother's Day Classic this weekend, finishing the top fundraiser in the country more than 10 times, thanks to harnessing the generosity of the local construction industry.
Year six students at Canberra Girls Grammar School did their traditional precursor to the main event, running around the lake in chilly conditions on Friday morning.
The school's students had by Friday raised close to $10,000 for the classic, putting them in the top 10 of group fundraisers in the nation.
The rest of the Girls Grammar school and community will join the general event on Sunday.
Canberra Grammar Girls junior school head Peter McDonald said, as an all-girls school, it couldn't ignore a disease that affected females predominately.
"I'm very proud of our community, particularly our year six students, who are enthusiastic participants of this event, in support of a very important cause," Mr McDonald said.
"As part of our Girls Who Lead signature program, our year six students put into action the leadership skills they develop in the program, driving the school's effort in this community event."
Advertisement
One of the year six students Maddie Colbran, 11, wanted to don the pink and run because breast cancer had affected her family - her mum Tiana and her grandfather's two sisters both diagnosed with the disease.
She was just 10 when her mum was battling the disease, so the experience was fresh in her mind.
"I do have a younger sister so it was my job to look after her," she said.
Classmate Ruby Quodling, 11, was also front of the school's efforts on Friday, probably summing it up for a lot of the participants after the run.
"I was proud of myself for not passing out," she said, with a laugh.
Register at www.mothersdayclassic.com.au
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.