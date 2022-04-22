The issue of mental health has certainly been in the headlines for the last two years. Due to COVID lockdowns and enforced isolations, instances of mental health issues have continued to soar with experts concerned about long term effects. While social media has allowed some to stay connected through these times, social media itself continues to lead to various mental health and bullying issues among an increasing number of people, especially teenagers.
A report from Kids Helpline found that suicide was the leading cause of death among young people aged 12 to 25. In 2019 alone, 153 young people in Australia aged between five and 19 died by suicide, and many more thought about or attempted suicide.
While there is always professional assistance available for youth struggling with mental health illnesses, issues can often go unnoticed, so parents and other family members must look out for signs that someone could be struggling. These could include:
It's important to be able to talk to children about both social media and mental health, and there are a few ways you can approach the subject.
If your children appear to be struggling, the best option is to talk to them and seek advice from your doctor or groups such as Kids Helpline or Reach Out Parents.
