The Canberra Times

Mental Health | Playing it safe with social media

By Andrew Lotherington
Updated May 6 2022 - 4:44am, first published April 22 2022 - 4:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The issue of mental health has certainly been in the headlines for the last two years. Due to COVID lockdowns and enforced isolations, instances of mental health issues have continued to soar with experts concerned about long term effects. While social media has allowed some to stay connected through these times, social media itself continues to lead to various mental health and bullying issues among an increasing number of people, especially teenagers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.