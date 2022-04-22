Make it part of the normal conversation. Weave talk about mental health into conversations over dinner or while walking the dog. Talk about their feelings and make sure you listen to their answers.

Take it seriously. Ensure you don't downplay their feelings as silly. Even if you can see an obvious answer to their problem, they may not be able to and are likely to shut down if you ridicule them.

Start open-ended conversations. Some ways to start a conversation about feelings might be: "How are you feeling at the moment?" "You don't seem your usual self. Do you want to talk about it?" "I'm happy to listen if you need a chat."

Set limits on social media use and screen time, especially for younger children and early teens.