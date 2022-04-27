Children's wellbeing came into sharp focus as children returned to school in 2022.
Wellbeing is all about feeling at ease, being happy, spontaneous, and free of emotional tension. Why this focus on wellbeing?
Because when children feel relaxed and happy, they're able to engage in learning compared with more anxious children who may feel unable to cope.
For some children, their wellbeing has been adversely impacted, showing increased anxiety, problems with sleep, a sense of disconnection with their friends, and an uncertainty of what will happen next.
Whether we like it or not there are uncertainties in the world and children will have to successfully navigate many changes throughout life.- UniSA Emeritus Professor Marjory Ebbeck
How can we help to redress this uncertainty?
Providing a safe, predictable, consistent environment is essential.
"Whether we like it or not, there are uncertainties in the world, and children will have to navigate successfully many changes throughout life," UniSA Emeritus Professor Marjory Ebbeck said.
"Over time, children can develop resilience. At a base level, this is the ability to bounce back when some adverse situation arises. It means to adapt and recover from anxiety."
Teachers can introduce challenging tasks, as this helps children persist in learning problems, not to give up, but to solve the problem. Such encouragement can help to build confidence and improve learning outcomes.
Encourage children to express their emotions. When children feel safe and accepted, they are more likely to express their feelings.
Making discussion an accepted part of the classroom is important.
However, less confident children are sometimes reluctant to talk about how they feel.
For children of all ages, wellbeing is often determined by their relationships with adults, particularly teachers.
They can provide responsive and reciprocal interactions, protection from harm, and encouragement for exploring and learning, which can help develop empathy and build resilience and self-regulation in children, all central to their wellbeing and achievement of academic outcomes.
