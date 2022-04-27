For children beginning school for the first time, parental calmness and confidence are key.
So is the establishment of routines so that their days are relatively predictable, unrushed time together doing a joint activity that the child chooses after school or in the evening before bed is also helpful.
Add the opportunity to play with other young children and listening carefully and responding to any worries they may have are all important at this age.
"When changes in routine do occur, young children need to be part of the discussion about that so that they feel included in the decision and understand the change," Associate Professor Victoria Whitington said.
Parents who connect with their five-year-old's teacher to open up the lines of communication, including being clear about what they would like to hear about and how is also helpful to a child's start in school.
The challenges school beginners face are real. They face whole day separation from parents for the first time for some, a new location, unfamiliar adults and peers with whom to interact and respond, and new ways of doing things/routines.
Uncertainty about their own safety and that of those closest to them can be added. Children whose parents and teachers are calm and supportive and have a fairly predictable sense of what is happening next will manage well.
Providing children and young people with a supportive environment to live in, despite its challenges, will give them the best chance of success.
School leaders, teachers, and parents who talk about the school year as being full of opportunities for children and young people to learn about their world, who set clear boundaries, and encourage and provide positive and supportive relationships around them, will help first-timers cope and thrive at school, despite the challenges they may face.
We would all like to have a more predictable future.- UniSA Associate Professor Victoria Whitington
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
