It was just a bit of "puck luck" that has Canberra Brave's Casey Kubara leading the league in scoring.
And he's hoping the Brave can continue their winning start to the AIHL season when they play their first home league game in 980 days.
They'll face the Sydney Ice Dogs on Saturday in front of a potentially sold out Phillip Ice Skating Centre - or the "Brave Cave".
Kubara is one of the Brave's alternative captains for the season and he is looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd he said was like having an extra player on the ice.
"We love playing in front of our own fans in Canberra. They always give us a boost, it's always a good atmosphere, so we like to play at home," Kubara said.
"And training in that facility and practising on that ice more often than not definitely gives us an advantage over our competitors."
That could make Kubara even more deadly in front of the net after a prolific start to the campaign.
He leads the league's scoring with four goals and six assists after the opening weekend, but he was more impressed about the team's success rather than his own individual performance.
"Obviously a successful weekend all round for the team in general, and I [happened] to have some puck luck," Kubara said.
"But it was nice to see our line chemistry and that we had some good combos working."
The Brave also had a successful opening weekend of the season in Victoria with two victories over the Melbourne Ice - 10-3 last Saturday and 6-4 the following day.
"The boys are in pretty high spirits and we've proven to ourselves that we're confident and we're capable of great things," Kubara said.
With two games every weekend, Kubara said squad depth and trust in one another was going to be vital for the success of the Canberra outfit after two seasons in the COVID-19 wilderness.
"Having depth within the roster is huge and that's something we aim for every year, whether that's with our Aussies or bringing in solid imports," he said.
"Having that depth for especially three 20-minute periods is huge this year.
"I think you'll start to see throughout the game, end of the second period, start of the third, we'll start to take over the game when the other teams just don't have that depth that we do."
Australian Ice Hockey League round two
Saturday: Canberra Brave v Sydney Ice Dogs at Phillip Ice Skating Centre, 5.30pm.
Sunday: Sydney Ice Dogs v Canberra Brave at Macquarie Ice Rink, 5pm.
