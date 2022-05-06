The Canberra Times
Teal revolution reshaped ACT Senate race

By The Canberra Times
May 6 2022 - 7:30pm
Teal Senate candidate David Pocock. Picture: Jamila Toderas.

Malcolm Turnbull's implicit support for "teal independents" campaigning against Liberal candidates in formerly safe Coalition seats coincided with the release of a survey indicating David Pocock's candidacy has disrupted the ACT Senate race for both major parties.

