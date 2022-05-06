The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Opinion

Penchant for "gotchas" deflecting from the big issues

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
May 6 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The public don't have much regard for journalists and many people will be critical of the "gotcha" questioning that found Anthony Albanese on Thursday unable to recite the six points of his policy on the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.