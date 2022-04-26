Australian parents often struggle to ensure their households meet screen time guidelines with a bushel of kids.
But if you have a toddler, a couple of primary school kids and a high schooler, are you supposed to invest in a handful of televisions and iPads so you can keep track?
And just what and where are those guidelines?
But don't despair; you're not alone in coming to grips with the issue.
"We found toddlers exceeded guidelines by matching the screen time of their older siblings, in a national study of 1993 mothers and 4543 children aged under 12," Associate Professor from the School of Public Health Dr Tooth said.
"While many guidelines now focus on quality over quantity, such as co-viewing and enriching content, difficulties remain for families with several children."
However, in stark contrast, only 23 per cent of families with children in different aged-based screen time categories adhered to the recommendations.
"And, in a sub-sample of children aged two to four years who had siblings in different aged-based screen time categories, many exceeded guidelines by up to 92 per cent."
Excessive screen time can lead to poor health and developmental outcomes.- Associate professor Dr Tooth
In Australia and other countries, screen time guidelines are based on age.
The current recommendations for screen-time viewing are:
Experts are coming to grips with the issue of children and appropriate screen times, saying they would like to see current guidelines modified to accommodate families with multiple children and more policies and resources with practical tips and strategies for parents.
"Screen time guidelines, like those for physical activity, nutrition and sleep, are an important guide for parents to help children develop a healthy balance across their daily activities and to help reduce the risk of poor health and developmental outcomes," Dr Tooth said.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
