Times Past: May 9, 1975

The iconic miniature railway station at Weston Park was nearly ready to operate on this day in 1975, after the very lengthy process of it being built.
It took almost twice as long to build the 1.6 kilometre miniature railway track as it did to build the 1,783 kilometre Trans-Australia railway line from Port Augusta to Kalgoorlie.
While the Trans-Australia railway line took five years to complete, that was nothing compared to the nine years it took for the completion of the miniature railway.
The idea was conceived by former engineer Mr Albert Yelland, and initially, he and another originator of the model railway, Mr Holbrook, wanted it to be at Cotter. Those plans fell through, and they moved their vision to Weston Park, which was finally approved after four years.
In 1973, the site was found unsuitable, but luckily, difficulties at a second site had been sorted out and the train would operate there in early 1974.
Sadly, Mr Yelland died in February 1974 before ever seeing the train run, but Mr Holbrook saw the plans through with his sons, who worked on the site on the weekends.
Mr Holbrook said the train would run on weekends, with either him or one of his sons driving.
