The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Booster rate flagging in younger groups across Canberra, data suggests

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Booster take up appears to be lower in younger cohorts in the ACT. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

An increase in the hospitalisation rate for younger people with COVID-19 last week will prompt ACT health authorities to monitor the cohort to see if there is a trend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.