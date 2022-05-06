The Canberra Times
Hundreds turn out for Chic Henry's memorial service

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 6 2022 - 8:49am, first published 7:30am
Scenes from Chic Henry's memorial

In a fitting farewell, Canberra super-promoter Chic Henry, the father of the Summernats street machine festival, was sent off in style on Friday with a lewd joke, laughter, tears . . . and plume of a burn-out smoke.

