The health news is still not great for our men and boys, but the good fight is ongoing.
The theme of Men's Health Week 2022 is Building Healthy Environments for Men and Boys - focusing on creating physically, mentally and emotionally healthy environments in the home, workplace and social settings.
We know some of the issues around men's health, and improvement comes down to being active, getting enough sleep, walking each day, and eating sensibly. Creating a healthy environment is within the bounds of possibility, where Aussie men and boys can talk about health through enjoyable and fun activities.
Research shows that committed and responsible fathering during infancy and early childhood contributes to curiosity, emotional security, maths and verbal skills. It's time to celebrate being a dad, having a dad, and talking openly and at length.
Getting your five to seven servings of fruit and veggies is as simple as a glass of orange juice, one potato, one big carrot, half an avocado and a pear a day.- Centre for Male Health
This Men's Health Week, you can help celebrate your family's achievements and have conversations that will lead to better health, more happiness, and a better understanding of each other.
There are many opportunities to create new friendships and build on old ones. Help foster a healthy environment for the guys and girls that you count on as friends. Catch up, see a movie or take a trip together.
Great teachers can inspire each child and recognise what they need to truly shine. Men's Health Week is a time to thank those who make the many amazing things happen for your child at school.
Work is a significant part of our life. Championing others' achievements at work will boost morale, productivity and confidence, and it will continue to keep us inspired and motivated in the workplace.
"Getting your five to seven servings of fruit and veggies is as simple as a glass of orange juice, one potato, one big carrot, half an avocado and a pear a day," the Centre for Male Health reports.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
