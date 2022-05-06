Every word from Leon Cameron's players paints a classy behind the scenes picture of the GWS Giants coach.
A man blocking out the outside noise and speculation, focused instead on his job at hand, his players and the club.
Chatter surrounding his coaching future was hushed by the side's 59-point win last week, and the Giants want to do it again on Saturday at Manuka Oval.
Forward Harry Himmelberg said they were confident heading into the Geelong-Cats game, and hunting another win.
But whatever the result in Canberra, Cameron would - as always - rise above.
"The way that Leon handles himself, especially during the week, around us hasn't changed at all," Himmelberg said.
"The way that he's been able to handle it has really helped us. He hasn't shown any signs of pressure.
"It's on us as a team as well, and we haven't started the season how we would have liked ... but last week was a positive and we're going to try and build on that as a whole team and a footy club."
The Giants take a 2-5 record - compared to the Cats' 4-3 start - into the round eight fixture at Manuka Oval.
Three things were a point of difference for the Giants last week: Toby Greene was back to his goal kicking best; they executed high-pressure defence; and every player stepped up.
Himmelberg agreed "one way or another" it felt like they had turned a corner in Adelaide and they did not want to take their foot off the pedal.
"On the back of that pressure we brought last week, I think that's something we can bring this week and have a similar result," he said.
"We've seen through the first couple of rounds of footy this year, the teams that have high pressure and get those forward half turnovers, they're the teams that win games.
"[Geelong] are obviously a really good team, in good form coming off the back of a really good start to the season. We're looking to put another win on the board, so it's going to be a top quality game."
Although all eyes were on Greene kicking four goals last week, Himmelberg was finding his groove right alongside him.
The 25-year-old produced his best performance of the season in disposals (14) and marks (six) against the Crows, and his career-best in front of goal, with 100 per cent accuracy.
Cameron had already shot down calls the Giants' Adelaide result was solely due to Greene's "one man band", and Himmelberg echoed the same sentiment.
He acknowledged their skipper's presence always provided a boost, and his leadership on the park did as well, but high-pressure footy was what proved the difference for them.
And they had to bring that same form to seventh-placed Geelong at Manuka, their home away from home.
"It is feeling like a home ground at the moment," Himmelberg said.
"So we're going into this very confident, same as myself."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
