Australian special forces commandos will receive a billion dollar weapons and technology upgrade if the Coalition wins the federal election.
Continuing its focus on national security ahead of the May 21 poll, the federal government on Friday announced a $1 billion expansion of a Defence project aimed at equipping the nation's most elite soldiers.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the splurge would fund "cutting edge equipment and technology" - including intelligence equipment, new water and land vehicles, weapons, and new facilities.
"Our special forces and commandos are the best in the world at what they do and we're committed to ensuring they've got the right kit to do their jobs," the Prime Minister said.
"Not only do these upgrades help keep Australians safe, they mean more investment in the jobs and skills right here at home that make this equipment."
The announcement was an expansion of Project Greyfin, unveiled in 2019 to ensure the equipment used by special force commandos was keeping pace with technological change.
The project's first stage was aimed at bolstering Special Operations Command personnel's surveillance, communications and counter-terror capabilities.
Amid growing tensions in the Pacific, driven by a more assertive China, Defence Minister Peter Dutton has repeatedly claimed Australia needed to "prepare for war" to preserve peace. Mr Dutton said the Special Operations Command - including the Special Air Service Regiment, and 1st and 2nd Commando Regiments - needed the capacity to deploy quickly anywhere in the world.
"Given the rapidly evolving strategic and threat environment facing Australia, special forces troops need the best gear," he said.
"And it's equally important that Defence is agile enough to get this equipment to the troops, when they need it."
Mr Dutton on Thursday suggested the Coalition would commit more than 2 per cent of GDP towards defence spending over the forward estimates. "My judgment is that we will need to commit more ... into the future as well," he said.
But Mr Dutton on Thursday came under fire from counterpart Brendan O'Connor, who accused the Coalition of failing to sufficiently improve Defence hardware despite a decade in office.
That was compounded by its failure on submarines, after a deal with France's Naval Group was scrapped at cost to the taxpayer of up to $5 billion, Mr O'Connor said.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
