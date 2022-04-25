The Canberra Times

Men's Health Week June 13 - 19 | Sit quietly and just listen

Dawn Rasmussen
By Dawn Rasmussen
Updated May 6 2022 - 6:14am, first published April 25 2022 - 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WISE ADVICE: There is always your friendly GP when you want to take that first step to talk about your health. Photo: Shutterstock

Talking about thoughts and feelings can be difficult for anyone. Older people may not be ready to talk openly with you or other family members about how they feel, so sometimes, just sitting quietly also gives them time to work out how to express how they feel.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen

Senior Journalist

I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.