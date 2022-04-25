Talking about thoughts and feelings can be difficult for anyone. Older people may not be ready to talk openly with you or other family members about how they feel, so sometimes, just sitting quietly also gives them time to work out how to express how they feel.
During Men's Health Week, the theme of Building Healthy Environments for Boys and Men is the ideal time to practise your listening skills. It's important.
Did you know that injury deaths are 2.6 times more common for men in Australia than women? Or that men are more likely to die from preventable diseases? Or that Australian men living in very remote areas are twice as likely to be hospitalised for, or die from, injuries than men living in major cities?
"For many, especially men, taking that first step of seeking help, reaching out to speak to a psychologist or psychiatrist is one of the most difficult steps," The Hon David Coleman MP said last year.
While the Department of Health statistics paints an alarming picture of Australian men's health, the good news is there is some practical, expert advice to improve your chance of living a long and healthy life.
Whatever your age, Men's Health Week is the perfect time to put up your hand and ask for advice and to learn more about what you should look out for.
From 25 to 60, it's important for you to have regular medical check-ups and make lifestyle choices that support good health for the heart, lungs, brain, muscles and reproductive system.
Type 2 diabetes is more common in men than women, and the risk of developing it increases with age. Check-in with your GP to see if you are at risk of diabetes and how to prevent it.
Coronary heart disease, lung cancer and musculoskeletal disorders are among the leading causes of poor health for midlife men. For example, men die from coronary heart disease and lung cancer at twice the rate of females.
Some of the risk factors for these conditions - like family history and age - are beyond an individual's control.
Things you can do to reduce health risks through midlife:
Research shows that depression and social isolation are not good for you, so go out or join a club with your mates. A get-together over lunch could also become a weekly outing. It's all for the good of your mental health.
Prostate disease is a significant health risk for older men. Around 25 per cent of men aged 55 years and over have a prostate condition. This increases to 50 per cent by the age of 70.
Prostate enlargement (BPH) is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland and is the most common type of prostate disease. Some men with BPH do not notice any symptoms.
For others, problems with urination are a common sign. Lifestyle changes can help stop the symptoms of BPH from getting worse, for example:
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, keeping active and staying socially connected are simple ways to give yourself the best chance of staying healthy and living longer. Coronary heart disease is among the top 10 causes of death in males, so keep your heart healthy and prevent coronary heart disease by looking after your mental health and wellbeing - depression is a known risk factor for heart disease.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
