Is endless scrolling on your device causing your neck pain?
You might not know it, but the constant social media browsing, swiping, and texting has a huge impact on your overall neck health. 'Tech neck' is now becoming a common health issue.
The Australian Chiropractors Association (ACA) said, "Tech neck refers to the neck pain and posture damage that consistent looking down at devices for extended periods of time places on your neck; it can put immense amounts of pressure and strain on your neck and spine.
"Neck pain often spreads from the neck towards the shoulders or upper back and can cause headaches. It might also come with muscle tightness or spasms, and you might not be able to move your head very well."
On average, Australians spend 5.5 hours on their phone each day. A third of us check our phones within five minutes of waking up in the morning, and 70 per cent use our phones during mealtimes. This suggests we are glued to our phones from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to sleep.
Technology is here to stay, but that doesn't mean tech neck has to.
"Changing a few habits can make a huge improvement to the stress placed on your neck," the ACA said. "For instance, changing the way you hold your phone, so the screen is at eye level, means you are less likely to be slouched in a forward-head position. If your habits are causing you pain, then consider seeing a chiropractor.
A good night's sleep is essential for good health and overall wellbeing.
Sleep disturbances may lead to poorer physical and mental health and are known to increase the risk of developing other chronic health issues.
Old mattresses, incorrect sleeping positions, bad posture and inadequate sleep hygiene can all place unnecessary strain on your neck, making it sore and stiff the following day.
According to the Sleep Foundation, 33 per cent of your life is spent sleeping, so the way you sleep should help, not hinder your spinal health.
Sleeping in awkward positions can cause back and neck pain, along with fatigue, muscle cramping and other health issues.
While we naturally gravitate towards a certain sleeping position, either on our back, side or stomach, some sleep positions can be more beneficial than others.
Sleeping on your stomach is thought to be the worst sleeping posture as it puts unnecessary pressure on your neck due to twisting your head and can strain your lower back.
Side sleeping is generally considered a better position while sleeping on your back can also maintain a healthy spine.
A chiropractor can provide advice on better sleeping positions, postural exercises, supportive mattresses and ergonomic pillows to ensure you sleep well and your neck doesn't suffer.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
