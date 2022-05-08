The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

More Canberrans need COVID-19 booster shots

By The Canberra Times
May 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff prepare COVID-19 vaccines at the AIS mass vaccination centre. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

It doesn't take much for a community's sense of urgency to diminish, almost to the point of disappearing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.