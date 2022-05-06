ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 13-year-old girl Aleisha Paleaae.
Aleisha has not been heard from since April 30, and was last seen in person on 28 April in Amaroo.
On May 5 she was reported as missing to police, who are now seeking public assistance if they have any knowledge of her whereabouts.
It is believed that Aleisha's phone has been disconnected in the past 72 hours which has been described as out of character.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm (5'1") tall, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police and family hold concerns for Aleisha's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her.
She is known to frequent the Queanbeyan and Karabar region and is not believed to have access to money.
Family and police are calling on anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Aleisha to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and to quote reference number 7101711.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
