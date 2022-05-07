The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Indigenous Marathon Foundation runner goes from a wheelchair to New York Marathon

By Zachary Colwell
May 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roxy Jones is training for the New York Marathon. Picture: James Croucher

Four years ago, Roxy Jones was in a wheelchair. Now she is going to run the New York Marathon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.