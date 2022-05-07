After a glittering career that's achieved everything in the game, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wants just one more thing.
Reflecting on the Raiders' 40th anniversary, which the club celebrated at their win over the Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium on Friday night, he wants to give his current players a premiership of their own.
Stuart has three under his belt from his time playing for the Green Machine and another coaching the Sydney Roosters.
He's come close since returning to Canberra, leading the Raiders to the 2019 NRL grand final and two preliminary finals as well.
And he's desperate to help his beloved club climb the mountain again - although he admitted that will take a lot of work.
"We've had a short history over 40 years and a very proud history," Stuart said.
"If I could get one more thing in life it's for these players to win a grand final because it changes your life.
"But we've got a lot of work to do before we get there."
Their much-needed victory over the Bulldogs ended a five-game losing streak and breathed new life into their season.
"It's just important for the feel of the club, to get a little bit of happiness back into our lives," Stuart said.
"No one on the outside understands how hard it is. It's tough losing a game - when you lose five in a row when you're not used to it."
NRL ROUND 10
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Lang Park, 1.50pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
