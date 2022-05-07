Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin have taken the next leap into making reusable systems. Their rockets go up, send the satellite or humans into space, and come back down and land. This has been a huge step in progress, by building components in the rocket itself to land. Until these groups, this has not really been done before. Not only are their rockets reusable, but their capsules, like the SpaceX Dragon capsule, land safely and are re-used. By making more components re-usable, it makes it cheaper.