Day to celebrate mums' many sacrifices

As if motherhood wasn't already challenging enough, along came the coronavirus.
During the past few years, COVID-19 has had Canberra's mothers taking on more than ever before as the likes of homeschooling joined the ever-growing list of things to juggle in what was already a busy and forever changing world.
The pandemic is, of course, far from over, and highly transmissible new strains of the virus mean some are still grappling with the challenge of balancing their usual work and home duties with supervising children who are no doubt less enthusiastic about learning without the lure of lunch in the playground with their friends.
But with life finally starting to resemble something more normal, today is a day to celebrate the many sacrifices women have selflessly made to get their children through tough and unprecedented times.
Huge numbers have now endured weeks spent in isolation, whether as confirmed COVID-19 cases or contacts of an infected individual.
Many have needed to nurse their kids through a potentially deadly disease while not only unable to leave the house, but while also having to work from home.
The pandemic has come with some positives for mothers.
Those with particularly young children will look back with some fondness on the increased amount of time they were able to spend with them at home.
On the other hand, mothers stuck at home with rowdy teenagers and nowhere to go will be less appreciative of their experiences in lockdown and isolation.
Whatever the case may be, most mothers find a way to navigate through the tough times in a manner today's children will likely look back on with great fondness when they are old enough to understand.
The role of a mother is equally important whether you are a high-flying magistrate, like two of the women who have shared their experiences in today's Sunday Canberra Times, or a stay-at-home mum far from the public eye.
And it is a role that, putting the challenges of the pandemic aside, has perhaps never been so important.
More dangers await children than ever before, with trouble potentially lurking behind not only behind every corner on the streets, but also in the seemingly endless shadows of the internet.
The result is that parents, often already juggling busy work lives with their duties at home, have even less of a chance to switch off if they are to ensure the safety of our youngsters.
So today, on Mother's Day, let's spoil our mums and put the focus on them, as they have on us for so long.
