The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Day to celebrate mums' many sacrifices

By Sunday Canberra Times
May 7 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate Louise Taylor, who has four children. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

As if motherhood wasn't already challenging enough, along came the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.