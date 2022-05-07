The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber • Opinion

The Coalition is right to be threatened by the wave of female electoral power this federal election

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
May 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Also ridiculous is that Australia has had just one female prime minister, Julia Gillard. Picture: ACM

When Labor's Peter Malinauskas swept to power in South Australia eight weeks ago, his victory was built substantially on women. Female candidates and female voters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.