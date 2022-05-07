Ainslie remain undefeated and at the top of the ladder in AFL Canberra's first-grade women's competition but they are bracing for a potential setback come the AFLW Draft.
The Tricolours were able to overcome a three-point deficit at halftime against Queanbeyan on Saturday morning to run away with the match and win 6.9 (45) - 2.2 (14) after a dominant third and fourth quarter.
Rachel Friend and Ellie Bishop had two goals each, with Dani Curcio and Bronte Carlin contributing to the victory with a six-pointer apiece.
Ainslie player-coach Britt Tully commended her team's defence for their efforts in suffocating the Tigers women and conceding just one point in the entire second half.
"Our defence stood up tall, and then our forwards came to the party as well," Tully said.
"But our backs in Meg Magnuson and Georgia Clayden especially really held strong.
"We're just trusting the process, sticking to what we do at training and hoping it's going to keep working for us each game."
Tully is wary of the AFLW Draft in a few months though. With clubs sending scouts to watch Ainslie's players this season, she's expecting a handful of the women selected.
Having played for the GWS Giants between 2017-21, Tully knows what a great opportunity AFLW is for the players, and though "sad" to lose them, she's confident the club has enough depth to cope.
"We have had a few key injuries but they're looking good come finals. What might come in into play is the AFLW Draft and whether we lose any of our key players," she said.
"But I'm not super worried that we won't have players to fill those positions. You can never be certain who will be drafted, but there's probably four that I would hope would get a foot in the door, because they're good enough to be there."
Elsewhere in round five, Belconnen celebrated a 57-1 thumping of Eastlake on Friday, while Tuggeranong will host Gungahlin on Sunday at 1pm at Phillip Oval.
Men
Gungahlin bt. Tuggeranong Valley 85 - 48
Belconnen bt. Eastlake 65 - 33
Queanbeyan bt. Ainslie 69 - 55
Women
Ainslie bt. Queanbeyan 45 - 14
Belconnen bt. Eastlake 57 - 1
Tuggeranong Valley v Gungahlin - Sunday May 8, 1pm at Phillip Oval
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
