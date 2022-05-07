A person has died following a motor vehicle crash in Monash on Saturday afternoon.
ACT Fire and Rescue, ACT Ambulance Service and ACT Policing attended the crash at the intersection of Clive Steele Avenue and Isabella Drive, Monash.
This is the fifth road fatality on Canberra roads so far this year.
In early April, a man died in a single vehicle crash off the northbound lanes of Erindale Drive, in Canberra's south.
On January 27, Jyle Molloy was found dead in a possible hit and run near the airport.
A driver was killed when his vehicle crashed into a storm drain in Wanniassa on Australia Day. It followed the death of a 72 year-old man who died while cycling around the Black Mountain Peninsula in Acton days earlier.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
