A woman has died following a motor vehicle crash on Isabella Drive, Isabella Plains.
At about 1.20pm police received reports of a Nissan sedan with three occupants that crashed into a tree at the intersection of Isabella Drive and Drumston Street.
Advertisement
Despite the efforts of witnesses and emergency services, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to witnesses the sedan was involved in a minor rear-end collision with another vehicle prior to crashing into the tree.
Drivers are asked to avoid the surrounding area while the Major Collision Team conducts its investigation.
Anyone who witnessed either of the collisions, who has not already spoken to police, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference P2072305.
ACT Fire and Rescue, ACT Ambulance Service and ACT Policing attended the crash at the intersection of Clive Steele Avenue and Isabella Drive, Monash.
This is the sixth road fatality on Canberra roads so far this year.
READ MORE:
In early April, a man died in a single vehicle crash off the northbound lanes of Erindale Drive, in Canberra's south.
On January 27, Jyle Molloy was found dead in a possible hit and run near the airport.
A driver was killed when his vehicle crashed into a storm drain in Wanniassa on Australia Day. It followed the death of a 72 year-old man who died while cycling around the Black Mountain Peninsula in Acton days earlier.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.